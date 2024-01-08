Weather

Two more cold air waves to hit North in mid-January

Two more cold air waves triggering freezing rains are warned for the Northern region on January 9-10 and January 13-14.

Two more cold air waves are expected to hit the Northern region in mid-January.

The National Center for Hydrology Meteorology Forecasting reported that the first cold air wave would impact the eastern part of the North, Red River Delta and North- Central Coast.

It is expected that the temperature in the capital city of Hanoi could drop by 2 to 3 degrees Celsius, turning up the chill at night and in the morning.

Many places in the Northern region will see drizzly days from January 9 to January 12.

By January 13 and 14, one more cold air wave will intensify in Northern Vietnam.

During this week, both Central Highlands and Southern regions will continue to maintain dry and scorching days with temperatures of exceeding 34 degrees Celsius and high UV index levels.

By Van Phuc- Translated by Huyen Huong

