Book lovers have more places to read books as two more bookstores opened in HCMC

Fahasa, the publishing company in Ho Chi Minh City, simultaneously opened two bookstores including Fahasa Hung Vuong and Fahasa Ba Thang Hai.

Both bookstores have an area of over 300 square meters and are beautifully designed and modern.

Additionally, these bookstores regularly host author interactions, book-related activities, and experiences with children’s toys such as assembly models, sand painting, clay sculpture, and origami.

To celebrate the grand opening, visitors can enjoy discounts ranging from 10 percent to 50 percent on national and foreign language books, office supplies, school tools, children’s toys, souvenirs, and gifts from August 9 to August 31.

By Quynh Yen - Translated By Anh Quan