Highway connecting Ho Chi Minh City Ring Road 4 to Dong Thap proposed

The expressway project is expected to commence in the third quarter of 2027 and be completed and put into operation in 2030.

The My Thuan Project Management Board has submitted the pre-feasibility study report for the western North–South Expressway project, specifically the Duc Hoa–My An section, to the Ministry of Construction for appraisal to connect Tay Ninh Province with Dong Thap Province.

According to the proposal, the expressway is approximately 63.6 km long, of which more than 60 km passes through Tay Ninh Province, with the remainder in Dong Thap Province. The starting point of the route connects with Ho Chi Minh City Ring Road 4, and the endpoint links to the My An – Cao Lanh Expressway, thereby helping to strengthen regional connectivity between the Southeast region and the Mekong Delta.

The My Thuan Project Management Board has proposed two investment options. The first is construction using a conventional embankment method, with a total investment of around VND36,980 billion (US$1.4 billion). The second option involves building elevated viaducts along most of the route, with a total investment of approximately VND45,460 billion (US$1.7 billion).

Although the elevated viaduct option is about VND8,500 billion (US$322 million) more, it is assessed to offer several long-term advantages, including a significant reduction in the demand for sand used for embankment, a smaller land clearance footprint, and reduced impact on local communities. This option would also allow the design speed to increase to 120 km/h, while better meeting flood drainage requirements in the Dong Thap Muoi area.

According to the plan, the project is expected to commence in the third quarter of 2027 and be completed and put into operation in 2030.

By Quang Vinh – Translated by Kim Khanh