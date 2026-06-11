Politburo issues 2026 staffing quotas across Party and local agencies

Under Decision No. 185-QD/TW staffing allocations for 2026 at 1,878,362 personnel nationwide, 12,818 staff and 1,865,544 are assigned to central agencies and local agencies respectively.

Politburo Member and Permanent Member of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee’s Secretariat Tran Cam Tu has signed Decision No. 185-QD/TW on behalf of the Politburo regarding the staffing quotas for Party central committees, agencies, public non-business units, the Fatherland Front, advisory and assisting bodies of the Fatherland Front Party Committee, central mass organizations, the Party Committee of Central Party Agencies, and provinces and cities for the year 2026.

Politburo Member and Permanent Member of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee’s Secretariat Tran Cam Tu

According to the decision, the total number of staff allocated to central and local agencies, units, and organizations for 2026 is 1,878,362 personnel.

The specific breakdown of the allocation is as follows:

* Central agencies, Party committees, public non-business units of the Party, the Fatherland Front, central socio-political organizations, and the Party Committee of Central Party Agencies: 12,818 staff, comprising 2,999 officials and civil servants, 9,133 public employees, and 686 personnel allocated to central mass associations assigned tasks by the Party and State.

* Local agencies, public non-business units of the Party, local governments, the Fatherland Front, and local socio-political organizations (at provinces and communes): 1,865,544 staff, comprising 314,604 officials and civil servants and 1,550,940 public employees.

The decision tasks the Central Organization Committee with issuing specific staff allocation decisions for 2026 to the agencies, units, organizations, and localities under its management authority. This must be conducted in accordance with regulations on staffing management within the political system and the provisions of this decision. The committee is also responsible for guiding, inspecting, and supervising the implementation to ensure strict staffing management compliance with Party regulations and State laws.

The Standing Boards of provincial and municipal Party committees, the Party Committee of Central Party Agencies, the Fatherland Front Party Committee, central mass organizations, and central Party committees, agencies, and public non-business units bear the responsibility to lead, direct, and organize the implementation of Party guidelines and regulations, as well as State laws, regarding staffing management and utilization.

Furthermore, these leadership bodies must direct and deploy staff allocations and transfers among agencies and units within their scope of leadership and management. This process must strictly ensure that the total allocated numbers and the designated structure of officials, civil servants, and public employees approved by competent authorities are not exceeded.

By Phan Thao - Translated by Anh Quan