Dong Nai commences first rental social housing project

Authorities in Dong Nai officially broke ground on the Long Binh Rental Social Housing Project on June 12.

The Party Committee, People’s Council, People’s Committee and Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of Dong Nai City held a groundbreaking ceremony on June 12 for Phase 1 of the Long Binh Rental Social Housing Project in Long Binh Ward.

Party Central Committee member and Secretary of the Dong Nai City Party Committee Vu Hong Van, who also heads the city’s National Assembly deputy delegation, attended the groundbreaking ceremony, alongside local officials and stakeholders.

Overview of the Long Binh Rental Social Housing Project commencement ceremony

The Long Binh project is the first rental social housing development in Dong Nai City and the first such project to break ground in the country.

Developed by the Dong Nai City Construction Investment Project Management Board, the project covers approximately 1.52 hectares within a larger 12.17-hectare site in Long Binh Ward.

Under the master plan, the site is expected to accommodate approximately 10,000 rental social housing units, supported by integrated infrastructure and public facilities. The development will also feature a K–12 school complex, a kindergarten, green parks and other community amenities to serve future residents.

The project is located in an area surrounded by major industrial parks, including Amata, Bien Hoa II, Ho Nai, Loteco and Agtex Long Binh, where demand for stable, safe and affordable rental housing remains high among workers and other low-income earners.

Phase 1 will consist of two 20-story apartment towers providing approximately 1,000 rental units. Apartment sizes will range from 37 to 63 square meters, meeting current technical standards for social housing.

The project will be equipped with a fully integrated infrastructure, including parking areas, green spaces, community facilities, fire safety systems, security surveillance and other amenities designed to support residents’ daily needs.

With a total investment of about VND1.36 trillion (US$5.2 billion) from the municipal budget, the project is scheduled for completion within a maximum of four years from the date funding is allocated, in accordance with the approved plan.

Secretary of the Dong Nai City Party Committee Vu Hong Van attend the Long Binh Rental Social Housing Project commencement ceremony.

Beyond providing affordable housing, the project is expected to enhance social welfare, foster a modern and sustainable living environment, stabilize the local workforce and strengthen Dong Nai City’s competitiveness in attracting investment.

By Phu Ngan- Translated by Huyen Huong