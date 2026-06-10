ASEAN Future Forum 2026 concludes successfully

The third ASEAN Future Forum (AFF 2026) concluded in Hanoi on the afternoon of June 10.

Delegates attend the closing session of the third ASEAN Future Forum (AFF 2026). (Photo: SGGP)

At the closing session, delegates reviewed the outcomes of two key events held within the framework of the forum, including the Dialogue of Southeast Asian Political Parties on the theme “The Role of Political Parties in Building the ASEAN Community” and the ASEAN City Leaders Conference 2026. These events were organized for the first time at the forum, alongside a dialogue session with youth representatives and discussions on the Mekong sub-region.

Speaking at the closing session, Minister of Foreign Affairs Le Hoai Trung stated that, after two days of intensive discussions, the forum, themed “Shaping Our Shared Future Together: Peace, Prosperity and People-Centered,” had concluded successfully, delivering many practical outcomes.

This year’s forum attracted a record number of participants, bringing together more than 1,200 delegates from around the world. Many speakers contributed insightful presentations and thought-provoking perspectives.

Minister of Foreign Affairs Le Hoai Trung delivers his speech at the event. (Photo: SGGP)

Minister Le Hoai Trung noted that the discussions were substantive and innovative, generating recommendations that could be submitted to ASEAN leaders for consideration. Delegates exchanged views on a wide range of issues, including long-term priorities such as strengthening ASEAN’s resilience and cohesion, conflict prevention, and the transformation of growth and development models. The discussions also underscored the importance of inclusive AI adoption and energy security, while proposing innovative ideas to advance the transition from “Made in ASEAN” to “Made by ASEAN.”

Delegates also reaffirmed their commitment to ASEAN’s future, its core values, and the association’s strategic role, while identifying common ground among ASEAN member states in addressing current challenges.

As the organizer of the forum, Minister Le Hoai Trung expressed confidence that the new ideas and highly practical policy recommendations put forward during the discussions would help strengthen ASEAN and further establish the ASEAN Future Forum as a truly dynamic platform for the region.

By Bich Quyen – Translated by Kim Khanh