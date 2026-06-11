Ministry orders crackdown on UAVs and kites threatening airport safety

Recent drone and kite incursions at Noi Bai and Cat Bi Airports forced flight disruptions, prompting the Ministry of Construction to demand strict penalties and stronger coordination to protect airspace security.

The Ministry of Construction has requested local authorities and aviation units to implement measures to prevent and strictly handle acts that threaten the security and safety of flight operations.

The aforementioned request was issued following a series of incidents in recent days where unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) and kites encroached upon the airspace of Noi Bai Airport and Cat Bi Airport.

Specifically, on June 6 and 7, unauthorized flying objects continuously penetrated the airspace of these airports, forcing multiple flights to suspend operations, enter holding patterns, or divert to alternate airports. This situation poses a serious potential threat to aviation security and safety, causing substantial losses to society.

The Ministry of Construction requested people's committees of provinces and cities with airports and airfields to organize a peak campaign to propagate, inspect, and prevent the flying of kites and other flying objects within airport areas and neighboring vicinities, especially during the summer break for students.

If children commit acts that impact the security and safety of flight operations, their parents and guardians must be penalized in accordance with regulations.

Localities are directed to ensure that 100 percent of educational institutions in areas adjacent to airports educate students, viewpoints, and parents regarding aviation safety risks. Violating organizations and individuals must be strictly penalized, and the results of such disciplinary actions must be publicized for educational, deterrent, and general preventive purposes.

The Ministry of Construction requested the establishment of a permanent coordination mechanism among local governments, military forces, police, and aviation units to immediately receive, verify, and handle information related to UAVs, kites, and other flying objects encroached upon airport and airfield zones.

Hotline information for each individual airport also needs to be provided to ensure the timely receipt, verification, and processing of related information.

By Bich Quyen - Translated by Anh Quan