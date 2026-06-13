Tolls approved for 13 state-funded sections of North-South Expressway

The Ministry of Construction has officially approved the toll rates for 13 state-funded sections of the North-South Expressway project for the 2021–2025 period, signaling a major step forward in the country's infrastructure financing.

Vung Ang - Bung Expressway

The 13 sections slated to begin toll collection include Hoa Lien - Tuy Loan, Bai Vot - Ham Nghi, Ham Nghi - Vung Ang, Vung Ang - Bung, Bung - Van Ninh, Van Ninh - Cam Lo, Quang Ngai - Hoai Nhon, Hoai Nhon - Quy Nhon, Quy Nhon - Chi Thanh, Chi Thanh - Van Phong, Van Phong - Nha Trang, Can Tho - Hau Giang, and Hau Giang - Ca Mau.

According to the approved plan, toll rates across these 13 expressway sections will range from VND900 to VND1,300 per kilometer. The charges will be calculated based on the actual distance traveled by each vehicle and will be collected entirely through an electronic toll collection system.

Among the routes, the lowest overall toll will be applied to the 11.472-kilometer Hoa Lien - Tuy Loan section, with maximum charges capped at VND9,750 for Group 1 vehicles and VND39,000 for Group 5 vehicles. Conversely, the highest overall toll will be levied on the 83.35-kilometer Van Phong - Nha Trang section, where maximum rates will reach VND32,625 for Group 1 vehicles and VND130,500 for Group 5 vehicles.

The Ministry of Construction has directed the Department for Roads of Vietnam to use the approved rates to publicly disclose the toll fees, collection methods, and target vehicle classes including exemptions and reductions and to organize the collection process in compliance with national laws on fees and charges.

This rollout follows an earlier initiative on March 2, when the Department for Roads of Vietnam began collecting tolls on five other expressway sections from the 2017–2020 phase of the North-South Expressway project. Those sections include Mai Son - National Highway 45, National Highway 45 - Nghi Son, Nghi Son - Dien Chau, Vinh Hao - Phan Thiet, and Phan Thiet - Dau Giay.

As of May 31, that system had recorded more than 9.7 million vehicle transits, generating nearly VND1 trillion (US$38.5 million) in expressway usage fees for the state budget.

By Minh Anh - Translated by Anh Quan