Nuclear power projects to transform Khanh Hoa coastal communities

Two remote communes in the south-central coastal province of Khanh Hoa are on the cusp of an industrial transformation after being tapped to host the Ninh Thuan 1 and Ninh Thuan 2 nuclear power plants.

Betting on a breakthrough

The site planned for the Ninh Thuan 1 nuclear power plant in Phuoc Dinh commune of Khanh Hoa province (Photo: Hieu Giang)

Phuoc Dinh and Vinh Hai, two newly merged communes, came into existence on July 1, 2025 under a National Assembly Standing Committee resolution reshuffling Khanh Hoa’s commune-level administrative units.

Post-merger, Phuoc Dinh spans roughly 154 sq.km, comprises 13 residential areas, and is home to about 35,300 people, with ethnic minorities making up around 7 percent. The commune is designated a key economic zone in the province’s south.

Vinh Hai, meanwhile, covers more than 16,000 ha and counts over 36,000 residents, mostly from Kinh and Raglai ethnic groups, who rely on farming, fishing and aquaculture.

Phuoc Dinh and Vinh Hai both benefit from their location along a coastal corridor stretching more than 106 kilometers, with seamless connectivity to National Highway 1, the North–South railway, the North–South expressway, and nearby seaports. Coupled with this well-developed and integrated transport infrastructure, the resumption of the Ninh Thuan 1 and Ninh Thuan 2 nuclear power projects has created additional favourable conditions and growth momentum for the two communes as they embark on a new stage of development.

Reshaping development landscape

The two nuclear plants hold strategic importance for socio-economic development of both the country and Khanh Hoa itself, drawing sustained attention and unified direction from the Party, National Assembly and Government leaders.

With a five-year construction target, Khanh Hoa authorities are under orders to wrap up compensation, site clearance and land recovery for both projects in the second quarter, as demanded by the Prime Minister.

According to Vice Chairman of the provincial People’s Committee Trinh Minh Hoang, strong public backing has accelerated progress, aided by concrete compensation, support and resettlement policies.

The province aims to hand over fully cleared sites to investors by June 30, 2026. For Ninh Thuan 1, both the plant site and the resettlement zone are scheduled for completion by June 30. For Ninh Thuan 2, the plant site is due on June 15, with the resettlement area following by June 30.

Hoang said the plants will deliver 4,600MW of baseload power, reinforce national energy security, and support Vietnam’s shift to cleaner energy generation and its net-zero emissions pledge by 2050.

Beyond electricity, the projects are expected to become a powerful economic engine of Khanh Hoa by drawing new investment, building out supporting industries, upgrading transport links, creating construction and operational jobs, and raising the technical skill base of the local workforce.

Truong Xuan Vy, Secretary of the Phuoc Dinh commune Party Committee, said the locality is accelerating the revision of its master construction plan, reorganise development space, and creating land reserves to attract investment in industries and services that directly support the construction of the nuclear power plants. Particular emphasis will be placed on housing services for workers, as well as catering, lodging, leisure, and entertainment-related services.

Both communes count on the projects to fully unlock their existing strengths in marine economy, renewable and conventional energy, tourism, hi-tech agriculture and mineral resources, transforming them into major economic hubs in the province’s south.

VNA