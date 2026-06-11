National

Local external affairs make practical contributions to national development

SGGP

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs organized the 2026 Conference of Leaders of Local Foreign Affairs Agencies in Ho Chi Minh City on June 10.

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At the meeting (Photo: SGGP)

Attending the event were Vice Chairman of the HCMC People’s Committee Bui Minh Thanh, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Ngo Le Van, and representatives of local foreign affairs agencies.

Speaking at the meeting, Vice Chairman of the HCMC People’s Committee Bui Minh Thanh stated that HCMC has consistently identified external affairs as an important driver of development. The city expressed its hope to continue receiving attention and support from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, while also strengthening cooperation and experience-sharing with other localities to enhance the effectiveness of external affairs work, thereby contributing to the successful implementation of national development goals in the new period.

Delivering the opening remarks, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Ngo Le Van emphasized that the conference provides an opportunity for local foreign affairs agencies to review their work over the past period, while also preparing for the 22nd National Conference on Foreign Affairs, scheduled for August. Local external affairs have made significant contributions, particularly in linking external relations with socio-economic development, attracting foreign investment, tourism, labor cooperation, and training. They have also promoted cultural diplomacy, enhanced the promotion of local images, and mobilized UNESCO recognition of heritage sites.

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Vice Chairman of the HCMC People’s Committee Bui Minh Thanh speaks at the event. (Photo: SGGP)
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Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Ngo Le Van speaks at the event. (Photo: SGGP)
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Delegates attend the meeting. (Photo: SGGP)
By Minh Chau – Translated by Kim Khanh

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2026 Conference of Leaders of Local Foreign Affairs Agencies local foreign affairs agencies Ministry of Foreign Affairs external affairs work

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