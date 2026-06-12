Nationwide product traceability to take effect from July 1

Starting July 1, 2026, Circular No. 31/2026/TT-BCT issued by the Ministry of Industry and Trade on the traceability of products and goods under the ministry’s management will officially take effect nationwide.

Many products required to have traceable origins before being allowed on the market (Photo: SGGP)

According to the Department of Domestic Market Management and Development, product traceability will be mandatory for high-risk products and goods under the management of the Ministry of Industry and Trade. These products and goods must be traced through the VeriGoods national product traceability system or an internal traceability system connected to VeriGoods.

Under the implementation roadmap, from July 1, 2026, traders are required to register accounts, obtain identification codes, and verify product information on the system. Beginning January 1, 2027, full traceability compliance must be completed before products and goods subject to the regulations can be placed on the market.

For newly established traders or those commencing production and business operations after January 1, 2027, the traceability requirements must be complied with from the outset of their operations.

The Ministry of Industry and Trade operates the centralized VeriGoods national product traceability system at verigoods.vn. The platform serves as a hub for receiving, storing, managing, and connecting product traceability data submitted by enterprises, while also generating codes for data display, verification, and sharing purposes.

Enterprises may either declare information directly on the system or use their own internal traceability systems. In cases where a proprietary system is used, enterprises must ensure interoperability with the Ministry of Industry and Trade’s system and comply with information security and cybersecurity requirements.

Through the system, consumers can access basic product information free of charge, including the product name, images, manufacturing or trading entity, business address, brand name, trademark, production batch number, serial number, and expiration date, where applicable. Consumers are also entitled to report inaccurate or potentially misleading information to the Ministry of Industry and Trade or other competent authorities when such discrepancies are identified.

For product categories not subject to mandatory traceability requirements, traders are encouraged to participate in the traceability system on a voluntary basis to enhance transparency and improve product identification in the marketplace.

According to the Ministry of Industry and Trade, as of the end of May 2026, the VeriGoods national product traceability system had authenticated more than one million product codes.

By Phuc Hau – Translated by Kim Khanh