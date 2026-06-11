Over 578,800 vulnerable people receive aid during 2026 Humanitarian Month

The Vietnam Red Cross Society held a meeting on June 11 in Hanoi to review the 2026 Humanitarian Month, which was themed "80 Years - A Journey of Kindness for the Community."

Following a month of intensive implementation, the Vietnam Red Cross Society mobilized over VND761 billion (≈ US$28.88 million), reaching 152 percent of its set target. This effort provided assistance to 578,812 vulnerable people in difficult circumstances across the country.

Children from low-income families receive scholarships during the special month (Photo: H. Loan)

The 2026 Humanitarian Month continues to affirm its role as a peak nationwide period for humanitarian action, rallying the participation of various levels of government, sectors, enterprises, organizations, donors, and the general public to join hands in supporting those in need.

The program also organized a Humanitarian Market and distributed cash assistance to 500 disadvantaged individuals, alongside conducting voluntary blood donation drives and public communication campaigns to encourage tissue and organ donation, which drew the participation of hundreds of staff, members, volunteers, and local residents.

Notably, the 2026 Humanitarian Month marked the first time the entire Society system concurrently deployed the "Festival of Kindness" across local jurisdictions. Thirty of the country’s 34 provinces and cities staged a “Festival of Kindness” during their provincial Humanitarian Month launches, while Red Cross chapters in 1,117 communes and wards carried out grassroots response activities. The total value of resources mobilized by provincial, city, and grassroots chapters reached nearly VND436 billion, exceeding the planned target by 145 percent.

In various local regions, a multitude of practical initiatives were carried out, such as offering livelihood assistance to 5,701 underprivileged households; building, renovating, and aiding 1,444 humanitarian projects; delivering medical check-ups and health consultations to almost 110,000 people; and hosting voluntary blood donation drives that gathered 156,406 units of blood, encouraging 942 individuals to sign up for tissue and organ donation.

At the program, government agencies, organizations, and businesses pledged more than VND310 billion in support through the Vietnam Red Cross Society. In addition, Red Cross Societies across provinces and cities committed to mobilizing and deploying resources valued at over VND310 billion.

By Nguyen Quoc - Translated by Anh Quan