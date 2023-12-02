SGGP Online SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính 中文版 SGGP Epaper

Culture/art

Photo Gallery

Trumpet Music Festival, Puppetry Art Festival in 2023 open in HCMC

SGGP
An opening ceremony of the Trumpet Music Festival and Puppetry Art Festival in 2023 took place at September 23 Park, a section of Ben Thanh Metro Station in Ho Chi Minh City last night.
A colorful puppetry performance at the festival ảnh 1

A colorful puppetry performance at the festival

The Organizing Committee to celebrate the city's major holidays under the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Culture and Sports coordinated with relevant units to host the two events, aiming to create a bustling atmosphere during the year-end festival season.

The festivals gathered nearly 30 participating units with more than 1,500 trumpet artists, actors and musicians.

Right after the opening ceremony, audiences enjoyed unique trumpet music and puppetry performances along with the street puppet parades around the area of Ben Thanh Market in District 1.

Some photos were captured at the Trumpet Music Festival and Puppetry Art Festival in 2023
By Thuy Binh- Translated by Huyen Huong

Tags

Trumpet Music Festival Puppetry Art Festival trumpet artists the street puppet parades

Other news

Photo Gallery