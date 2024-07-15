Tropical low-pressure system approaching seashores of Central Vietnam

The National Steering Committee for Natural Disaster Prevention and Control this morning held an extraordinary meeting to urgently deploy response plans to the possibility of a tropical low-pressure system making landfall on July 15.

A tropical low-pressure system is heading to the Central coastal provinces and cities.

According to the report from the Border Guard Command, as of July 15 early morning, functional forces counted and gave instructions for 40,146 vessels carrying 196,741 people to proactively avoid the tropical low-pressure system.

Among them, 1,037 vessels carrying 6,187 people are currently working in the waters of Quang Tri, Quang Ngai and the Paracel archipelago.

As of July 14 afternoon, Thua Thien Hue Province has started to ban vessels going out to sea to ensure safety ahead of the tropical depression.

The Directorate of Fisheries under the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development reported that there are 26,578 hectares and 5,290 fish cages farming aquaculture in the areas from Quang Binh to Quang Ngai.

The Crop Production Department under the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development reported that there are approximately 170,000 hectares of summer-autumn rice and about 960,000 hectares of the seasonable rice tillering stage on rice growth and yield across the Central region.

The National Steering Committee for Natural Disaster Prevention and Control warned of the tropical low-pressure system bringing torrential rains to the Northern and Central regions before, during and after entering the seashore.

As of 8 a.m. this morning, water levels at the hydroelectric reservoirs of Son La, Hoa Binh and Tuyen Quang reached about three meters, 3.5 meters and 4.13 meters above normal respectively.

According to the National Center for Hydrology Meteorology Forecasting, at 7 a.m. on July 15, the tropical low-pressure system was located at about 15.9 degrees north latitude and 110 degrees east longitude on the west- southwestwards of the Paracel Island.

The strongest winds near the eyes of the tropical depression gusted 40-74 kilometers per hour.

It is expected that the tropical depression will make landfall in the Central region on July 15 before weakening in the area of Laos.

