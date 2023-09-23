Tropical depression expected to form in East Sea

General Director of the General Department of Meteorology and Hydrology Tran Hong Thai said that the whole country would suffer from days of thundery rains and the potentiality of tropical depression to appear in the East Sea next week.

A low-pressure zone will be formed in the middle of the East Sea on September 24 or September 25 which is forecast intensify into a tropical depression, he said.

From the night of September 28 to September 29, a period of heat is expected to give way to thundery downpours in the Northern region.

Especially, the mountainous provinces of Lai Chau, Dien Bien, Yen Bai and Ha Giang will experience moderate to torrential rainfalls and thunderstorms from September 23 to September 28.

As for the Central region, most of the rains will occur during nighttime.

Similarly, showers are warned for both the Southern and Central Highlands regions on September 23 and September 24. After that, the rainfall will be more frequent all day.