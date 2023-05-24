Trial of electric motorcycle delivery in HCMC

On May 23, GrabExpress and Selex Motors, a Vietnamese electric vehicle startup, began testing the Selex electric motorcycle ecosystem for delivery in Ho Chi Minh City. This followed the successful implementation of the system in Hanoi.

When the battery is depleted, drivers can replace it within two minutes at the automated battery swapping stations through the Selex application. Currently, there are 24 battery swapping stations in HCMC.

Dr. Nguyen Huu Phuoc Nguyen, Co-founder and CEO of Selex Motors, revealed that the cost of battery swapping is 25-35 percent lower than gasoline prices for the same distance, combined with the first shared battery swapping network in Southeast Asia, it will assist drivers in reducing expenses and boosting their income.

Prior to that, GrabExpress and Selex Motors had launched electric motorcycle delivery in Hanoi at the end of 2022, covering a distance of over 30,000km and estimated to have reduced more than 3.4 tons of carbon dioxide emissions.