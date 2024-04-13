Ho Chi Minh City

Traffic projects in Thu Duc City asked to be accelerated

Chairman of the HCMC People’s Committee Phan Van Mai conducted a field inspection of traffic construction projects, including Luong Dinh Cua Street and An Phu intersection in Thu Duc City on April 12.

At the construction site of the intersection of Luong Dinh Cua Street, Director of the Transportation Works Construction Investment Project Management Board of HCMC Luong Minh Phuc said that the project has a length of 2,458 meters, a width of 30 meters and and total investment of over VND827 billion (US$33 million). Currently, some sections of the project have not yet been implemented due to problems in site clearance.

The Transportation Works Construction Investment Project Management Board of HCMC proposed the People's Committee of Thu Duc City support the implementation of compensation and site clearance work for the An Phu Development Urban Area covering an area of 88 hectares and households in the third quarter of 2024.

z5341647385744-a8d4baac0bcaf0334943955aa4a1e1b2-4786.jpg.webp
HCMC’s chairman asks traffic projects in Thu Duc City to be accelerated. (Photo: SGGP)

After listening to a short report on the progress of the projects, Chairman of the Municipal People’s Committee Phan Van Mai asked the Chairman of the People’s Committee of Thu Duc City to urgently complete problems in site clearance before Aril 30 and accelerate the progress of projects.

At the construction site of An Phu intersection, the investor proposes that the People's Committee of the city and relevant authorities consider and support the project in promptly relocating infrastructure facilities, including electricity, water, and telecommunications systems, and handing over land for construction. Particularly, they emphasized the need for a safe traffic arrangement plan in implementing key construction items.

Chairman of the HCMC People's Committee Phan Van Mai requested the Department of Transport to coordinate with relevant units to build plans to organize and regulate traffic and ensure a smooth implementation. The People's Committee of Thu Duc City urgently completes the legal documents on the remaining difficulties in site clearance to submit reports to the People's Committee of the city as soon as possible.

z5341641344815-7d102efe0068bd63f7abbbd4c5da1008-6033.jpg.jpg
Chairman of the HCMC People’s Committee Phan Van Mai conducts a field inspection of traffic construction projects, including Luong Dinh Cua Street and An Phu intersection in Thu Duc City on April 12. (Photo: SGGP)
z5341775526488-ba2f919acd67d4b7327f7c246ed13b7c-4405.jpg.jpg
At construction site (Photo: SGGP)
z5341775488455-07b4d2f80c018b8c04f6fd25d820c6fd-3054.jpg.jpg
At construction site (Photo: SGGP)
By Quoc Hung – Translated by Kim Khanh

