Transport projects at city’s gateways asked to be accelerated

Progresses of many key projects in HCMC, especially works situated at gateways of the city, have been accelerated in the last days of the year.

The tunnel construction project on Nguyen Van Linh and Nguyen Huu Tho streets in District 7 has contributed to increasing traffic and transportation problems. (Photo: SGGP)

However, the implementation of some of the constructions has not yet been well organized affecting transportation.

Besides investors of several projects removed barriers that blocked off sections of streets for public transport, construction sites of projects at the city’s gateways are messy with materials and tools everywhere, occupying half of the surface of the roads, such as An Phu intersection, a tunnel on Mai Chi Tho Street and Giong Ong To Bridge leading to Cat Lai Port in Thu Duc City.

The long barriers of projects have caused severe traffic jams on streets between the Thu Thiem tunnel and An Phu intersection and on roads in adjacent areas including Luong Dinh Cua, a pathway leading HCMC – Long Thanh – Dau Giay expressway, Nguyen Thi Dinh, Dong Van Cong and among.

In addition, a tunnel construction project on Nguyen Van Linh and Nguyen Huu Tho streets in District 7 has also contributed to increasing traffic and transportation problems.

Most of the residents living and working lose many hours trying to get past traffic jams on Tran Quoc Hoan and Phan Thuc Duyet in Tan Binh District due to barriers of the construction project of a new road connecting Tran Quoc Hoan and Cong Hoa streets at the gateway to Tan Son Nhat International Airport.

The daily congestion happens frequently during peak hours during the construction of the National Highway 50 expansion project in Binh Chanh District.

At the construction site of a tunnel on Nguyen Van Linh and Nguyen Huu Tho streets in District 7 (Photo: SGGP)

The HCMC Department of Transport has asked investors to direct supervision, consultants, and construction units to carry out the projects according to the approved traffic organization plan and restore the premises of streets according to the time specified on the license issued by the department.

The Road Traffic Infrastructure Management Center of the city must regularly inspect and promptly inform about inadequacies and traffic disorders of construction projects, monitor transport situations through the camera system to the quick response groups

Deputy Director of the HCMC Department of Transport Phan Cong Bang said that the city currently has more than 70 road sections with barriers on over 30 streets, mostly in Thu Duc City, District 7, Tan Binh, Binh Tan, Binh Chanh. The projects are key expansion transport works. The city’s transportation sector will continue to monitor and request units to speed up construction, ensure traffic safety, and organize convenient traffic plans.

By Quoc Hung – Translated by Kim Khanh