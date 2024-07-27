National

Traffic congestion takes place as red sand settles over road to Mui Ne

Traffic congestion occurred on the road leading to Mui Ne beach in Binh Thuan Province’s Phan Thiet Town as the settlement of red sand dunes was triggered by prolonged rain.

This morning, after prolonged rain, water accompanied by red sand unexpectedly flooded Nguyen Thong Street in Phu Hai Ward in Binh Thuan Province’s Phan Thiet City. This critical road leads to the Mui Ne tourist area.

At the scene, a large amount of red sand covered approximately 20 meters of the road, with some sections submerged nearly 1 meter deep making vehicles traveling from Phan Thiet to Mui Ne and vice versa impossible to pass through.

Several cars attempted to cross the sand-covered section and became stuck. Promptly, rescue vehicles arrived to assist in freeing the trapped cars.

Additionally, the red sand inundated a roadside eatery on Nguyen Thong Street, burying tables, chairs, and other property.

Following the incident, local authorities directed vehicles to use Road 706B (Vo Nguyen Giap Street) to travel between Phan Thiet and Mui Ne. Currently, personnel and equipment have been dispatched to the scene for cleanup and restoration.

Earlier in May 2024, a similar event occurred on the same critical road, which serves as the gateway to the Ham Tien - Mui Ne tourist area. In that instance, two red sand floods descended from higher ground, covering numerous motorcycles and cars and causing significant damage to people’s property.

By Nguyen Tien – Translated By Dan Thuy

