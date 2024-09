Chairman of the National Assembly Tran Thanh Man will pay an official visit to Russia and co-chair the third meeting of the Vietnam-Russia Inter-Parliamentary Cooperation Committee from September 8-10.

The statement was made by the NA's Committee for External Relations.

The trip will be made at the invitation of Chairman of the State Duma of the Federal Assembly of the Russian Federation Vyacheslav Victorovich Volodin, and Chairwoman of the Federation Council of Russia's Federal Assembly Valentina Ivanovna Matviyenko, a communique of the NA committee said.

Vietnamplus