Kien Giang Province suspends ferry, boat services to Nam Du, Phu Quoc

The Kien Giang Maritime Administration has announced the suspension of ferry and high-speed boat services departing from the mainland to Nam Du in Kien Hai District and Phu Quoc throughout September 6.

The suspension order is to cope with complicated developments of typhoon Yagi as well as ensure the safety of passengers.

Specifically, some routes such as Rach Gia - Nam Du, Rach Gia - Lai Son, Rach Gia - Phu Quoc, Ha Tien - Phu Quoc, Ha Tien - Tien Hai and vice versa are suspended to ensure the safety of tourists and people under the impacts of the super typhoon with huge waves and strong winds.

According to forecasts from the Kien Giang Meteorological and Hydrological Station, the waters of Rach Gia, Phu Quoc and Tho Chau will see thunderstorms and big waves of one to two meters.

By Thanh Nhon- Translated by Huyen Huong