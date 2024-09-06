Hanoi faces food shortages before storm arrives

The storm has not yet made landfall, but with concerns that its center could sweep over Hanoi, residents began rushing to buy food and supplies early on the morning of September 6, preparing for potential flooding and heavy rain.

Many food stalls in Hanoi supermarkets run out of stock quickly on the morning of September 6.

As of this morning (September 6), the storm remains over the East Sea, about 100 kilometers East of Hainan Island. In Hanoi, the weather is still sunny and humid, with people heading to work and school as usual.

Despite this, many fresh and dried food items were nearly sold out in supermarkets, shopping centers, convenience stores, and especially at local markets, as people hurried to stock up in anticipation of the approaching storm.

Hong Ha, a resident of Thanh Xuan District, said that by 8 a.m., there were nearly no vegetables, meat, or fish left at the local market near her home. Many stalls were empty, giving the impression that a storm had already passed through. Thu Huong, living in Thanh Xuan Bac Ward (Thanh Xuan District), also complained, "After visiting two local markets, I only managed to buy 500 grams of meat."

At a supermarket in Ha Dong District

At La Ca Market in Duong Noi Ward, Ha Dong District, vegetables and meat were sold out early in the morning. By 9 a.m., latecomers found it nearly impossible to purchase anything. Viet Ha noted that the price of vegetables had surged to an average of VND15,000 per bunch, compared to the usual VND5,000-7,000 for water spinach and Malabar spinach.

By 9 a.m. at La Ca Market, there is almost nothing left to buy.

An eatery owner in Pham Dinh Ho Ward (Hai Ba Trung District) observed that prices for vegetables, meat, and fish had risen by approximately 20-30 percent today. Despite the higher prices, many people were buying and stockpiling goods, leading to further price increases and the early depletion of supplies.

Vegetables have increased in price and are in short supply due to being quickly bought out early in the morning.

Thanh Mai, a resident from Ha Dong District, reported that by nearly 8 a.m., many supermarket shelves were already completely cleared out due to the high volume of shoppers. “I noticed shortages and a rush to buy, similar to what we saw during the pandemic. Fortunately, I was able to stock up on some supplies,” Mai said.

At a supermarket in Thai Nguyen City

The General Department of State Reserve has issued a directive to 15 regional reserve departments, instructing them to be prepared for Typhoon Yagi and to manage the aftermath of potential flooding. The departments are required to operate 24/7, closely monitor the storm’s progress, and implement measures to ensure the safety of people, property, and goods.

At 10 a.m. on September 6, the sky over the Hanoi-Hai Phong Highway begins to cloud over, a sign of the approaching storm.

The units are also instructed to inspect their warehouses, prepare coordination plans with local authorities to respond to any situation promptly and ensure the safety of personnel and assets during the handling of goods. Additionally, they need to have personnel, equipment, and supplies ready to assist localities as directed by the relevant authorities.

The WinMart and WinMart+ retail chains, operated by WinCommerce, reported a sharp increase in the purchase of fresh food items such as meat, long-lasting vegetables (like gourd and pumpkin), frozen foods, and instant noodles on the morning of September 6, following news of Typhoon Yagi bringing heavy rain to Northern Vietnam.

At WinMart Thang Long, the volume of incoming goods surged by 200 to 300 percent, and customer traffic increased by 300 percent compared to a typical day. Many other supermarkets also saw a higher-than-usual number of shoppers.

A WinCommerce representative stated that in anticipation of Typhoon Yagi affecting Hanoi and Northern Vietnam, WinMart had planned to ensure a sufficient supply of essential items and dried goods. The company adjusted its supply plans with suppliers, placed early orders to avoid shortages if transportation was disrupted by the storm, and implemented alternative sourcing measures while maintaining quality control.

Residents stock up before Typhoon No.3 at WinMart and WinMart+ on the morning of September 6.

From September 6 to 9, with heavy rain and flooding expected, if Northern residents are unable to visit supermarkets, WinMart will continue to operate as usual at shopping centers from 7-8 a.m. to 10 p.m. Additionally, WinMart has increased its stock of fresh food items by 30 percent and ensures that dried goods, refrigerated products, and frozen foods are readily available to meet customer needs.

By Van Phuc – Translated by Thuy Doan