National

Super Typhoon Yagi shifts South, heads for Hanoi

SGGPO

As of 10:30 a.m., international meteorological agencies reported that Typhoon Yagi is showing signs of shifting southward, with its eye likely passing over Cat Ba Island and moving toward Hai Phong, potentially affecting Hanoi directly.

img-2492-2761.jpeg.jpg

At 10:40 a.m., an update from Hai Phong reported intensified winds causing trees to sway, though the wind direction remained westerly. According to meteorologists, this suggests that the typhoon's eye had yet to make landfall.

In an interview with the press at 9 a.m. on September 7, Mr. Nguyen Van Huong, Head of the Forecasting Department at the National Center for Hydro-Meteorological Forecasting, stated that the typhoon was maintaining wind speeds of level 14 (150-166 km/h) as it advanced toward Northern Vietnam.

Meanwhile, Mr. Mai Van Khiem, Director of the National Center for Hydro-Meteorological Forecasting, indicated that Super Typhoon Yagi was nearing the area between Hai Phong and Quang Ninh. By 10:20 a.m. on September 7, 2024, strong winds had been recorded in several locations, including Co To Island (Quang Ninh) at level 12 with gusts up to level 15, Cua Ong (Quang Ninh) at level 12 with gusts up to level 14, Hai Phong City at level 7 with gusts up to level 9, Thai Binh at level 7 with gusts up to level 10, and Hai Duong City at level 6 with gusts up to level 8.

img-2457-391.jpeg.jpg
Waves surge at Do Son Beach in Hai Phong ahead of the typhoon's arrival.

Mr. Nguyen Van Huong forecasted that from the afternoon to evening, the typhoon could make landfall, potentially bringing winds of levels 10-12 (89-133km/h) to the areas of Quang Ninh, Thai Binh, and Nam Dinh, with further impacts extending to Lang Son, Bac Ninh, and Bac Giang provinces.

In Hanoi, the typhoon is expected to bring gusts of levels 6-10 from the afternoon into the evening, along with heavy rainfall ranging from 150mm to 350mm.

"People should limit outdoor activities and be mindful of the risks posed by thunderstorms and heavy rain. Strong winds may cause trees to fall," warned Mr. Nguyen Van Huong.

Heavy rainfall could result in flooding in Quang Ninh, Hai Phong, and Hanoi.

Heavy squally showers uproot trees in Mong Cai City, Quang Ninh Province (Photo: Quang Ninh Newspaper)
Heavy squally showers uproot trees in Mong Cai City, Quang Ninh Province (Photo: Quang Ninh Newspaper)
Related News
By Van Phuc – Translated by Thuy Doan

Tags

typhoon Yagi Hanoi Typhoon No.3 super typhoon Yagi

Other news

SGGP Online SGGP Online 中文版 中文版 SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Epaper SGGP Epaper

©Copyright 2022 SGGP English edition

License number: 311/GP-BTTTT, Ministry of Information and Communications, July 8, 2015

Deputy Editor-in-Chief in charge of SGGP: Nguyen Khac Van

Deputy Editors-in-Chief : Nguyen Thanh Loi, Nguyen Ngoc Anh, Pham Van Truong, Bui Thi Hong Suong

Managing Editor : Nguyen Chien Dung

Office: 432-434 Nguyen Thi Minh Khai street, District 3, Ho Chi Minh City

Tel : (028) 39294068 - (028) 39294091

Fax : (028) 3.9294.083

Email SGGP English Edition : sggpnews@sggp.org.vn

Advertise with us:

(028) 39294068 sggponline@sggp.org.vn