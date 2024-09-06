Deputy PM urges efforts to complete goal of building 3,000 km of expressway

Deputy Prime Minister Tran Hong Ha on September 5 signed Document No. 673/TTg-CN to delegate relevant ministries, sectors, and localities to implement key tasks to ensure the goal of completing 3,000 km of expressways nationwide by 2025.

Illustrative image (Photo: SGGP)

It aims to respond to the emulation movement launched by the Prime Minister.

There is not much time left (around 16 months), so Deputy Prime Minister Tran Hong Ha has requested ministries, sectors, and localities to make all efforts to carry out key tasks, effectively participate in emulation movement, and pay attention to handle a high volume of work from now until the end of 2025.

The ministries, agencies, and localities must intensively focus on projects scheduled for completion by the end of 2025 to ensure the goal of having 3,000 km of expressways nationwide. It must be considered as a top political priority for effective and drastic implementation.

Investors, project management boards, and contractors must enhance the spirit of responsibility, apply scientific and technological advancement, mobilize machinery and equipment, and take turns working in three shifts to speed up the construction progress of projects.

The Government has requested that the emulation movement will be reviewed and summarized by the end of December 2025.

By Phan Thao – Translated by Kim Khanh