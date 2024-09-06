National

Deputy PM urges efforts to complete goal of building 3,000 km of expressway

SGGP

Deputy Prime Minister Tran Hong Ha on September 5 signed Document No. 673/TTg-CN to delegate relevant ministries, sectors, and localities to implement key tasks to ensure the goal of completing 3,000 km of expressways nationwide by 2025.

b4d-1981.jpg.jpg
Illustrative image (Photo: SGGP)

It aims to respond to the emulation movement launched by the Prime Minister.

There is not much time left (around 16 months), so Deputy Prime Minister Tran Hong Ha has requested ministries, sectors, and localities to make all efforts to carry out key tasks, effectively participate in emulation movement, and pay attention to handle a high volume of work from now until the end of 2025.

The ministries, agencies, and localities must intensively focus on projects scheduled for completion by the end of 2025 to ensure the goal of having 3,000 km of expressways nationwide. It must be considered as a top political priority for effective and drastic implementation.

Investors, project management boards, and contractors must enhance the spirit of responsibility, apply scientific and technological advancement, mobilize machinery and equipment, and take turns working in three shifts to speed up the construction progress of projects.

The Government has requested that the emulation movement will be reviewed and summarized by the end of December 2025.

By Phan Thao – Translated by Kim Khanh

Tags

goal of building 3000 km of expressway Emulation Movement Deputy Prime Minister Tran Hong Ha

Other news

SGGP Online SGGP Online 中文版 中文版 SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Epaper SGGP Epaper

©Copyright 2022 SGGP English edition

License number: 311/GP-BTTTT, Ministry of Information and Communications, July 8, 2015

Deputy Editor-in-Chief in charge of SGGP: Nguyen Khac Van

Deputy Editors-in-Chief : Nguyen Thanh Loi, Nguyen Ngoc Anh, Pham Van Truong, Bui Thi Hong Suong

Managing Editor : Nguyen Chien Dung

Office: 432-434 Nguyen Thi Minh Khai street, District 3, Ho Chi Minh City

Tel : (028) 39294068 - (028) 39294091

Fax : (028) 3.9294.083

Email SGGP English Edition : sggpnews@sggp.org.vn

Advertise with us:

(028) 39294068 sggponline@sggp.org.vn