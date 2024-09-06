Bridge repair on HCMC- Long Thanh – Dau Giay Expressway causes congestion

Vietnam Expressway Services Engineering Joint Stock Company (VECE) started to repair the expansion joint at P20 pillar of the bridge on Ho Chi Minh City – Long Thanh – Dau Giay Expressway heading from Dong Nai Province to Ho Chi Minh City.

According to the VECE, during the exploitation process, the expansion joint at the P20 pillar at Km12+228 to the left of the route heading from Dong Nai Province to Ho Chi Minh City broke its rails so the bridge managing unit had installed the barriers for two lanes which are expected to be repaired in eight days for each lane.

At around 10 a.m. on the same day, workers installed 60-kilometer-per-hour speed limit signs and fenced off a part of the road for construction works.

Due to the affection of the works, trucks and containers have to queue in two kilometers from Dong Nai Province to Ho Chi Minh City to move slowly through the barrier-installed section.

In order to avoid congestion on the Long Thanh Bridge, the VECE recommended that vehicles traveling from the Dau Giay – Ho Chi Minh City Expressway to the intersection of the National Highway No.51 should turn right to National Highway No.51 to the Vung Tau Crossroads and head to Ho Chi Minh City.

Besides, vehicles traveling from Phan Thiet City to Ho Chi Minh City on the toll plaza at Km94+450 should move to the National Highway No.51 and turn right to the Vung Tau Crossroads and head to Ho Chi Minh City.

Additionally, vehicles traveling from the National Highway No.51 to Ho Chi Minh City heading from Ba Ria – Vung Tau Province should go straight to the National Highway Bo.51 to Vung Tau Crossroads and head to Ho Chi Minh City.

By Hoang Bac- Translated by Huyen Huong