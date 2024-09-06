Employees work hard through holiday to ensure progress of Rach Mieu 2 Bridge

A representative from the My Thuan Project Management Board reported that over 450 workers and engineers worked hard at the construction site of the Rach Mieu 2 Bridge project through the National Day holiday.

The effort is to ensure the progress of the Rach Mieu 2 Bridge construction and investment project.

As of the end of August, the project reached 57.73 percent of volume, meeting the progress as planned.

Employees work hard through the National Day holiday to ensure progress of Rach Mieu 2 Bridge as planned.

According to the My Thuan Project Management Board, the construction units strictly have been working in three rotating shifts per day at the construction site to complete the project following the directives of the Prime Minister and the Minister of Transport.

The Rach Mieu 2 Bridge, which connects Tien Giang and Ben Tre, is set to finish on September 2, 2025 to celebrate the National Day of Vietnam.

By Phan Huy- Translated by Huyen Huong