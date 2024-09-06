National

Employees work hard through holiday to ensure progress of Rach Mieu 2 Bridge

SGGPO

A representative from the My Thuan Project Management Board reported that over 450 workers and engineers worked hard at the construction site of the Rach Mieu 2 Bridge project through the National Day holiday.

The effort is to ensure the progress of the Rach Mieu 2 Bridge construction and investment project.

As of the end of August, the project reached 57.73 percent of volume, meeting the progress as planned.

E.jpg
Employees work hard through the National Day holiday to ensure progress of Rach Mieu 2 Bridge as planned.

According to the My Thuan Project Management Board, the construction units strictly have been working in three rotating shifts per day at the construction site to complete the project following the directives of the Prime Minister and the Minister of Transport.

The Rach Mieu 2 Bridge, which connects Tien Giang and Ben Tre, is set to finish on September 2, 2025 to celebrate the National Day of Vietnam.

By Phan Huy- Translated by Huyen Huong

Tags

progress of Rach Mieu 2 Bridge National Day holiday My Thuan Project Management Board

Other news

SGGP Online SGGP Online 中文版 中文版 SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Epaper SGGP Epaper

©Copyright 2022 SGGP English edition

License number: 311/GP-BTTTT, Ministry of Information and Communications, July 8, 2015

Deputy Editor-in-Chief in charge of SGGP: Nguyen Khac Van

Deputy Editors-in-Chief : Nguyen Thanh Loi, Nguyen Ngoc Anh, Pham Van Truong, Bui Thi Hong Suong

Managing Editor : Nguyen Chien Dung

Office: 432-434 Nguyen Thi Minh Khai street, District 3, Ho Chi Minh City

Tel : (028) 39294068 - (028) 39294091

Fax : (028) 3.9294.083

Email SGGP English Edition : sggpnews@sggp.org.vn

Advertise with us:

(028) 39294068 sggponline@sggp.org.vn