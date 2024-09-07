Typhoon Yagi makes landfall in Quang Ninh, Hai Phong

Around 1 p.m. on September 7, Typhoon Yagi (Typhoon No.3) appeared to intensify as it made landfall in Quang Ninh, Hai Phong, and the Northern coastal region.

At 1:30 p.m., a wall of a hotel in Do Son District (Hai Phong City) is shattered by the typhoon’s winds.

In Do Son District (Hai Phong City), heavy rain poured down, with wind gusts reaching levels 12-13 (118-149 km/h). However, meteorologists reported that the eye of the typhoon was still approximately 5 km North of Cat Ba Island, so it had not yet fully hit the mainland.

Outside, trees were toppled, obstructing roads. Old flamboyant trees were snapped, and their branches were broken. After 2-3 hours, the storm’s winds howled and roared, leaving coconut trees stripped bare. The sound of the wind whistling through buildings was terrifying.

Deputy Prime Minister Tran Hong Ha leads a meeting of the Steering Committee for Typhoon No.3 in Hai Phong City.

At a hotel at the entrance to Zone 1 in Do Son District—where over a dozen media representatives were sheltering—a wall on the 6th floor was breached by the storm, and glass shattered as the door was repeatedly struck. The sky was dark and turbulent, with leaves swirling as if being sucked into the air. The corrugated metal roof shook violently. Nearly everyone stayed indoors at that time.

Typhoo Yagi update at 2 p.m. Typhoon eye position: Approximately 20.9 degrees North latitude; 106.9 degrees East longitude, over the coastal area of Quang Ninh - Hai Phong. Maximum winds: Level 12-13 (118-149 km/h), with gusts up to level 16 (184-201 km/h). Forecast: In the next 3 hours, the typhoon is expected to move west-northwest at a speed of about 15-20 km/h. Source: NCHMF

Earlier, at noon on September 7, Deputy Prime Minister Tran Hong Ha arrived in Hai Phong City to lead a meeting of the Steering Committee for Typhoon No.3.

Around noon on September 7, Hai Phong experienced heavy rain and gales. The storm caused numerous trees to fall and break across the city's districts. Fortunately, there were no reported injuries.

Strong winds cause extensive damage to trees in Hai Phong City on September 7.

In Quang Ninh Province, widespread power outages occurred as the typhoon made landfall. Quang Ninh Power Company reported that by 10 a.m., 40 percent of customers in the area had lost electricity due to strong winds and heavy rain. Co To District suffered a complete power outage.

Residents are evacuated to safe places.

Many places in Quang Ninh Province suffer power outages due to the storm.

The initial cause of the outages was identified as issues with the 110kV power lines, as well as fallen trees affecting the lines and power poles. The company is closely monitoring the typhoon's progress and will implement recovery measures once the storm passes.

On Co To Island, preliminary reports indicate that many roadside and fruit trees were leaning or toppled. Several corrugated metal roofs were blown off, and four cement ships in Co To Wharf sank. Before the storm arrived, from the night of September 6 to the early morning of September 7, nearly 800 residents in Co To District were evacuated to safety.

By 11 a.m., Quang Yen Town in Quang Ninh Province also experienced power outages.

Some photos in Quang Ninh Province when Super Typhoon Yagi makes landfall:

By Van Phuc – Translated by Thuy Doan