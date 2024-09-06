Over VND8,800 bn invested in HCMC-Thu Dau Mot-Chon Thanh expressway’s section

The Department of Planning and Investment of Binh Duong Province completed the pre-feasibility study report on a section of the HCMC-Thu Dau Mot-Chon Thanh expressway that runs through the province.

Illustrative image (Photo: SGGP)

The Binh Duong Province’s section with a total length of more than 52 kilometers will be implemented in Thuan An and Tan Uyen cities, Bac Tan Uyen, Phu Giao, and Bau Bang districts.

In the first phase, the four-lane road will have an emergency stopping lane by the verge on the outer side of the motorway, a roadbed width of 25.5 meters, and a maximum speed of 100 per hour. The construction project also includes 26 bridges, consisting of 16 bridges on the expressway, five flyovers, and five other bridges on branch roads leading to the expressway.

The road will be built under the public-private partnership (PPP) and the build–operate–transfer (BOT) investment modes with a total estimated capital of VND8,833 billion (US$355 million). The cost of the entire section is estimated at VND17,408 billion (US$700).

By Xuan Trung – Translated by Kim Khanh