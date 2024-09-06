National

Hanoi to suspend schools from September 7 ahead of supper typhoon

To ensure the safety of students ahead of typhoon Yagi, the Hanoi Department of Education and Training instructed all schools in the city to suspend all activities including extracurricular classes on September 7.

At the meeting

A meeting urging preventive measures and ensuring the safety of people and property in the capital city of Hanoi ahead of typhoon Yagi was held this morning.

Accordingly, the Standing Board of the Hanoi Party Committee held a meeting to direct the implementation of urgent preventive measures to ensure the safety of people and property in the city amid the severe impacts of the hurricane.

At the urgent meeting, representatives from several departments and agencies of Hanoi reported that in response to the emergencies caused by typhoon No. 3, internationally named Yagi, the city’s functional agencies have prepared various response plans.

They have mobilized thousands of people and hundreds of vehicles serving drainage and flood prevention.

It is important to ensure the availability of essential goods without price increases, maintain a safe electrical system and adjust the water levels in local reservoirs to necessary levels.

By Quoc Lap- Translated by Huyen Huong

