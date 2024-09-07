Super typhoon Yagi churns towards Vietnam’s Northern region

Asia's strongest storm this year, super typhoon Yagi, is predicted to make landfall in the Northern region today bringing violent gales and heavy rain in Quang Ninh Province and Hai Phong City.

The super typhoon turned streets in Quang Ninh Province and Hai Phong City into graveyards.

In response to super typhoon Yagi with complicated developments directly affecting the mainland of the country's northeast and north-central regions, Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh stated at the regular cabinet meeting yesterday that the Government has established a forward command post in Hai Phong to direct storm response efforts. Ministers and deputy Ministers were asked to inspect storm prevention and control in various locations, particularly coastal provinces and cities.

The Ministry of National Defense and the Ministry of Public Security have mobilized forces to be on duty and help people cope with the storm. The Prime Minister has continuously issued telegrams to monitor developments and organize measures to prevent damage. Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh has just continued to sign Official Telegram No. 88/CD-TTg requesting ministries, agencies and localities to focus on responding to Yagi and floods in the aftermath of the super typhoon.

Chairpersons of municipal and provincial people’s committees have been asked issue warnings to prevent people from going outside if not necessary. Moreover, students should be kept at home for their safety.

Local residents are evacuated to a shelter

On the night of September 6, the People's Committee of Hanoi’s Hoang Mai District took necessary actions to ensure the safety of residents ahead of Yagi's arrival. Some 160 family members of 48 households from A7 Tan Mai apartment building in Tan Mai Ward, Hoang Mai District were evacuated to a shelter, said the local people’s committee.

Chairman Vu Hung Quan of the People's Committee of Tan Mai Ward said that the 5-story apartment building was built about 40 years ago; hence, it has been severely degraded. Hence, its dwellers were evacuated to newly built Tan Mai Primary School.

By staff writers – Translated by Anh Quan