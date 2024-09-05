National

Mozambican President to pay official visit to Vietnam

Mozambican President Filipe Jacinto Nyusi and his spouse will pay an official visit to Vietnam from September 8-10.

P.jpg
Mozambican President Filipe Jacinto Nyusi (Photo: published by VNA)

The visit will be made at the invitation of General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and State President To Lam and his spouse, according to an announcement of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Vietnamplus

Tags

Official Visit To Vietnam Mozambican President Filipe Jacinto Nyusi Ministry of Foreign Affairs

Other news

SGGP Online SGGP Online 中文版 中文版 SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Epaper SGGP Epaper

©Copyright 2022 SGGP English edition

License number: 311/GP-BTTTT, Ministry of Information and Communications, July 8, 2015

Deputy Editor-in-Chief in charge of SGGP: Nguyen Khac Van

Deputy Editors-in-Chief : Nguyen Thanh Loi, Nguyen Ngoc Anh, Pham Van Truong, Bui Thi Hong Suong

Managing Editor : Nguyen Chien Dung

Office: 432-434 Nguyen Thi Minh Khai street, District 3, Ho Chi Minh City

Tel : (028) 39294068 - (028) 39294091

Fax : (028) 3.9294.083

Email SGGP English Edition : sggpnews@sggp.org.vn

Advertise with us:

(028) 39294068 sggponline@sggp.org.vn