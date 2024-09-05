Mozambican President to pay official visit to Vietnam

The visit will be made at the invitation of General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and State President To Lam and his spouse, according to an announcement of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.
Mozambican President Filipe Jacinto Nyusi and his spouse will pay an official visit to Vietnam from September 8-10.
