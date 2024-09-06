Northern Vietnam braces for Typhoon Yagi

Despite the brief duration of the heavy rain and storm in Hanoi this afternoon, by around 4 p.m., the rain had subsided, but it left significant damage to both lives and property.

Fallen trees crush cars in Hanoi.

It was recorded that several streets, including Lang Ha, Hoang Cau, Nguyen Khuyen, Nguyen Trai, and Thai Ha, were flooded in certain areas, with numerous trees uprooted.

In the Linh Dam area, Hoang Mai District, many trees were downed. On Nguyen Huu Tho Street, near the Hudtower building, a large tree fell on traffic participants, tragically killing one woman and injuring another. Several parked cars were also crushed by the fallen trees, suffering extensive damage.

Trees toppled by storm winds injure traffic participants in Hanoi this afternoon, September 6.

The storm also caused the collapse of an ancient house on Hang Ca Street in Hoan Kiem District, injuring two people, and causing them to be hospitalized.

An ancient house collapses on Hang Ca Street.

Following the storm and rain, the evening rush hour led to severe traffic congestion across many streets in Hanoi.

Several roads in Hanoi experience severe congestion after the storm.

Around 2:30 p.m. on September 6, dark clouds begin to gather over Hanoi.

Although Typhoon Yagi, a super typhoon, had not yet made landfall, Hanoi's weather changed abruptly from 2 p.m. on September 6. The previously hot and sultry conditions quickly shifted to dark clouds and strong gusts of wind.

By around 3 p.m., many residents in high-rise buildings felt powerful gusts, and the roofs of several low-rise buildings seemed to be lifted by the wind.

Around 3:10 p.m., heavy rain, accompanied by continuous thunder and lightning, began in districts such as Dong Da, Cau Giay, Thanh Xuan, and Ha Dong.

Hanoi's streets are covered in dark clouds despite it being only around 2 p.m. in the afternoon.

According to the Hanoi City Steering Committee for Natural Disaster Prevention and Search and Rescue, starting in the afternoon of September 6, Hanoi began experiencing scattered showers and thunderstorms due to Typhoon Yagi, with some areas seeing torrential rain. From the night of September 6, the city is expected to have cloudy skies with heavy to torrential rain. Rainfall will continue from September 7 to 9, with heavy to torrential rain anticipated.

Total rainfall in Hanoi's districts—including Ba Dinh, Hoan Kiem, Hai Ba Trung, Dong Da, Long Bien, Tay Ho, Cau Giay, Hoang Mai, Thanh Xuan, Ha Dong, Bac Tu Liem, Nam Tu Liem, Gia Lam, Hoai Duc, Dan Phuong, Thanh Tri, Thuong Tin, Thanh Oai, Thach That, Quoc Oai, Dong Anh, and Soc Son—ranges from 200mm to 300mm, with some areas receiving over 400mm. Due to the typhoon's influence, Hanoi is expected to experience increasing wind speeds from early morning on September 7, reaching levels 5-6 with gusts up to level 8, and potentially rising to levels 7-8 with gusts up to level 10 by the afternoon.

Heavy rain starts around 3 p.m. on September 6 in several areas across Hanoi.

On several streets in Hanoi, trees have been knocked down by strong winds.

Some schools in Hanoi dismiss students early.

Heavy rain in Hanoi ai 3 p.m.

From around noon on September 6, Quang Ninh and Hai Phong began showing signs of worsening weather. While intermittent rain was observed, the conditions remained hot without wind.

Several sections of the Ha Long - Van Don Expressway are empty as the storm approaches.

In Quang Ninh Province, daily life began to shift as the typhoon approached. Traffic along the Hanoi-Hai Phong and Hai Phong-Van Don highways significantly decreased, with container trucks becoming notably sparse.

In Cai Rong Town (Van Don Island District) on the afternoon of September 6, ferry terminals had closed, and the town was unusually quiet as tourists halted, postponed, or canceled their island tours.

Urgent preparations for Typhoon Yagi in Quang Ninh Province on September 6

This area is also where Deputy Prime Minister Tran Hong Ha is scheduled to inspect and oversee typhoon response efforts later today.

At Tong Binh Fish Port, North of Cai Rong Town, fishermen were urgently securing their boats to the shore and anchoring them together to prevent damage from waves and potential collisions as the typhoon lands.

Fishermen in Cai Rong Town urgently secure their boats to protect them from Typhoon Yagi at noon on September 6.

Authorities in Ha Long City, Mong Cai City, and Co To District have swiftly implemented measures to prepare for the typhoon and provide support to residents.

At the tourist port in Cai Rong Town, there are no tourists present at noon on September 6.

In Ha Long City, on the morning of September 6, Mr. Vu Quyet Tien, Secretary of the Ha Long City Party Committee, inspected typhoon preparedness efforts at vulnerable and landslide-prone areas, including the Dang Ba Hat hill (Hong Gai Ward), the 110kV Yen Cu transformer station (Dai Yen Ward), and Area 1B (Hong Hai Ward).

The Tra Co Border Guard Station has conducted outreach and provided support to fishermen, relocating 346 vessels, 326 aquaculture rafts, and 199 fishing boats to safety. They have also reinforced homes and ensured that belongings and livestock are moved to secure locations.

Starting from 11 a.m. on September 6, Quang Ninh authorities halted permits for vessels to set sail and implemented various safety measures in preparation for the approaching typhoon. Over 2,663 personnel, 68 vehicles, 18 boats, 59 canoes, and six specialized vehicles from local authorities and armed forces have been mobilized and are on standby. By the morning of September 6, nearly 5,600 fishing boats had been moved to safe shelters, over 2,800 aquaculture facilities at sea had been reinforced, and fishermen and workers had been relocated to shore for safety. The Quang Ninh Department of Education and Training has directed schools to close if necessary to ensure student safety. The Department of Transport has instructed road management units to monitor critical areas, including Bai Chay Bridge and the Ha Long - Van Don Expressway. The Vietnam National Coal and Mineral Industries Group (Vinacomin) has also prepared for the typhoon, ensuring equipment and personnel are ready to manage heavy rainfall at mining sites and underground operations. Mr. Do Thien Bang, Deputy Head of the Environmental Department at Vinacomin, stated that coal mining operations have been temporarily halted, with equipment being moved to safe locations in anticipation of rain. Additionally, efforts are underway to reinforce tunnels and ensure the proper functioning of power generation, water pumping, and ventilation systems to maintain safety.

By Minh Khang, Nguyen Thang, Nguyen Quoc, Van Phuc – Translated by Thuy Doan