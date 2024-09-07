Top leader hosts banquet in honour of Guinea-Bissau President

General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and State President To Lam and his spouse hosted a banquet in honour of Guinea-Bissau President Umaro Sissoco Embaló and his spouse, who are on an official visit to Vietnam.

Party General Secretary and President To Lam (R), Guinea-Bissau President Umaro Sissoco Embaló and their spouses at the banquet. (Photo: VNA)

In his keynote speech, Party General Secretary and President To Lam highlighted the timing of the visit, which coincides with several important anniversaries, including the 79th anniversary of Vietnam's National Day (September 2), the 51st anniversary of Guinea-Bissau's Independence Day (September 24), and the 51st founding anniversary of bilateral diplomatic ties (September 30).

Reflecting on the historical bond, the top leader recalled that Vietnam was among the first countries to recognise and establish diplomatic ties with Guinea-Bissau just six days after its declaration of independence.

Vietnam always remembers the support of African friends, including Guinea-Bissau, in its past struggle for national liberation, he said, adding that Vietnam hopes to continuously nurture the traditional and friendly relationship between the two countries for further development.

Lauding the outcomes of his talks with President Embaló, which led to consensus on key directions for synchronous cooperation in all priority areas and the signing of cooperation documents to create a legal framework conducive to the bilateral ties, the Vietnamese leader expressed his confidence that the visit, the first delegation exchange at the head of state level since the two countries established their diplomatic ties, would be a success, ushering in a new era of cooperation between Vietnam and Guinea-Bissau, meeting the aspirations of their people and contributing to peace, stability, cooperation and development in the region and beyond.

President Embaló, in his reply, underscored the deep connection between the two countries, noting that Vietnam holds a special place in the hearts and memories of the African people. He underlined the shared values of peace, freedom, social justice, and prosperity for all, which both nations fought for during their struggles for national independence.

The contents of the talks will be concretised through mechanisms that promote economic, trade, cultural, and scientific exchanges, he said.

President Embaló invited Vietnamese investors to explore opportunities in Guinea-Bissau, particularly in rice production and cashew nut processing, to build mutually beneficial partnerships.

The guest also affirmed that both countries would continue to support each other in international organisations, including the United Nations and the International Organisation of La Francophonie, to achieve sustainable development, protect the planet, and improve the quality of life for all.

VNA