Vietnamese, Laotian NAs solve problems of Vietnam’s businesses operating in Laos

Vice Chairman of the Vietnamese National Assembly Nguyen Duc Hai (R) and Laos National Assembly Vice Chairman Sommad Pholsena

At the meeting, Vice Chairman of the Vietnamese National Assembly Nguyen Duc Hai expressed his pleasure at the great achievements recorded by the Lao Party and State over the past time, especially policies aimed at achieving national goals in addressing economic and financial difficulties.

He also provided information about the economic and social situation and recent outstanding accomplishments of the National Assembly of Vietnam

National Assembly Vice Chairman Nguyen Duc Hai suggested that the two countries continue to maintain high-level exchanges and activities between high-ranking leaders of the National Assemblies and committees of the two sides, share experiences in policy and legal building development for macroeconomic management and socio-economic recovery, conduct supervision to strengthen the implementation of key projects and solve problems of Vietnamese businesses investing and operating in Laos.

He also believed in the efforts and close cooperation between the two countries' National Assemblies that would enhance the great friendship, special solidarity, and comprehensive cooperation between the Parties, States, and peoples of Vietnam and Laos.

For his part, Laos National Assembly Vice Chairman Sommad Pholsena informed Laos's economic and social situation and resolution on building an independent and self-reliant economy in the new era.

He emphasized that this visit aimed to implement the cooperation agreement between the National Assemblies of Vietnam and Laos.

The Vice Chairman of the National Assembly of Laos hoped that the Lao National Assembly would benefit from Vietnam's experiences, which could be applied to Laos's socio-economic development policy planning, while the seminar would also strengthen the friendly relations between the two countries.

By Xuan Quynh – Translated by Kim Khanh