Railways, airlines cancel services to minimize impact of Typhoon Yagi

Railways and airlines have canceled numerous train and flight services on September 7 and 8 to mitigate damage from Typhoon Yagi.

The Vietnam Railways Corporation has issued an urgent directive for its units to implement effective measures to prevent and minimize damage from the storm.

The directive includes strict patrols and checkpoints at vulnerable and key locations, plans for passenger transfers, provisions for food, essential supplies, medical care for passenger trains, and protection of goods in areas prone to disruption. No trains should operate through the eye of the storm.

For safety reasons, Hanoi Railway Transport Joint Stock Company has also decided to cancel nearly ten passenger trains to avoid the effects of Typhoon Yagi.

Specifically, for the Hanoi-Hai Phong route, the following trains are canceled on September 7: LP5 departing Hanoi at 3:15 p.m., LP7 at 6:10 p.m., LP8 departing Hai Phong at 3:00 p.m., and HP2 at 6:40 p.m. On September 8, HP1 departing Hanoi at 6 a.m. and LP2 departing Hai Phong at 6:10 a.m. are also canceled.

For the Hanoi-Vinh route, the following trains are canceled on September 7: NA1 departing Hanoi at 9:50 p.m. and NA2 departing Vinh at 10:15 p.m.

Passengers with tickets for these trains can either return their tickets at the stations or reschedule to other trains without any change fees.

The Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam has announced that Typhoon Yagi could affect approximately 240 domestic and 70 international flights in the coming days.

On September 7, Vietjet will suspend 67 flights to and from Noi Bai Airport (Hanoi), 18 flights to and from Cat Bi Airport (Hai Phong), and four flights to and from Tho Xuan Airport (Thanh Hoa).

Bamboo Airways will cancel 14 flights on September 7 on routes including Ho Chi Minh City-Hai Phong, Hanoi-Da Lat, Hanoi-Da Nang, Hanoi-Quy Nhon, Hanoi-Cam Ranh, and Ho Chi Minh City-Hanoi.

Similarly, Vietnam Airlines will cancel numerous flights to four airports temporarily closed on September 7. The airline advises passengers to frequently check and update weather information to adjust their travel plans accordingly during this period.

By Bich Quyen – Translated by Thuy Doan