Top leader hosts reception for outstanding civil servants, workers

Party General Secretary and State President To Lam hosted a reception in Hanoi on September 4 for 150 civil servants, public employees and workers who have shown strong performance in the “Good advice, Good service” movement in the 2019-2024 period.

Party General Secretary and State President To Lam hosts civil servants, public employees and workers who have shown strong performance in the “Good advice, Good service” movement in the 2019-2024 period (Photo: VNA)

Launched by the Vietnam Public Sector Union (VPSU) in 2019, the movement aims to encourage officials, civil servants, public employees, and workers across the country to give proper, timely, creative, and effective advice to the State, society, people, workers, and businesses, and provide thoughtful, dedicated, responsible and effective services to people and businesses, thus serving the Party, Fatherland and nation.

Hailing the VPSU for effective implementation of the movement, General Secretary and President Lam affirmed that over the years, the movement has become a catalyst to promote the successful completion of political tasks in each agency and unit, contributing to improving public ethics and building a contingent of civil servants, public employees and workers who truly meet the requirements in the new period.

The top leader clarified that the 13th National Party Congress’s Resolution set strategic targets of turning Vietnam into a developing country with modern industry and high middle income by 2030, and a developed socialist-oriented country with high income by 2045. This is the desire of the whole people and part of efforts to realise President Ho Chi Minh’s wish, he underlined.

In order to successfully realize all the strategic targets, it is necessary to optimize all internal strengths and make use of outside resources, with human resources being the most important. The leader pointed to the need to develop a contingent of public servants with sufficient qualities, capacity, reputation, professionalism, discipline, and dedication to the Fatherland and the people, who always put the interests of the Party, the nation, and the people on top of all.

He said he hopes all officials and public servants will listen to the people, giving timely and effective solutions to problems affecting their lives and livelihoods, and settling difficulties facing organizations and businesses.

Amid increasing requirements of the nation, in the context of globalization and the fourth Industrial Revolution, officials and public servants must be dynamic and creative while maintaining firm political mettle, he underscored.

The leader asked the Vietnam Public Sector Union and trade unions at all levels to continue extensively implementing patriotism movements and campaigns to study and follow President Ho Chi Minh’s ideology, morality, and lifestyle with renovated methods.

The Party and State will continue to pay adequate attention to perfecting the institutions and renovating salary policies, creating favorable conditions for civil servants, public employees, and workers to work and dedicate, the leader pledged.

Vietnamplus