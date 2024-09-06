Sa Ky - Ly Son boat service suspended due to impacts of typhoon No. 3

The Port Management Board and Inland Waterway Port Authority under the Quang Ngai Provincial Department of Transport announced that the Sa Ky - Ly Son boat service is suspended due to the impacts of typhoon No. 3, starting on September 6.

According to the Quang Ngai Provincial Horological and Meteorological Station, as of 7 a.m. on September 6, typhoon No. 3, internationally named Yagi, was centered at approximately 19.2 degrees north latitude and 112.3 degrees east longitude, over the northern waters of the Northern East Sea, about 160 kilometers east-southeast of Hainan Island (China).

The eyes of this hurricane are determined at 7 a.m. on September 6.

This morning, typhoon Yagi was located at about 600 kilometers east-southeast of Quang Ninh Province. The strongest winds near the typhoon's center reached level 16 (184-201 kilometers per hour), gusting level 17 above, and moved westward at a speed of 15-20 kilometers per hour.

From September 6 to September 7, the waters of Quang Ngai Province including Ly Son Island District are forecast to experience scattered showers and thunderstorms, with southwest monsoon at level 6, gusting to level 7, rough sea and huge waves of 1.8 meters to 2.5 meters.

Due to the constant intensification of the super typhoon as well as its impact causing severe rough seas, the Port Management Board and Inland Waterway Port Authority have announced that the Sa Ky - Ly Son waterway transport route must be temporarily suspended until further notice.

The Chairman of the Quang Ngai Provincial People's Committee has issued an urgent directive to respond to typhoon No. 3 for the Departments of Agriculture and Rural Development, the Border Guard Command, the Provincial Military Command, the Maritime Administration, the Fisheries Department and local authorities.

Particularly, they have to regularly provide information about the development and position of this typhoon to boat owners and captains operating at sea.

As for vessels that are operating near the typhoon's danger zones, especially those in the Paracel Islands and the Gulf of Tonkin, it is essential to urgently move to or seek safe shelters.

Currently, 586 vessels with 5,268 workers from Quang Ngai are operating in the sea. All vessels have received information about the super typhoon's developments and are moving to seek safe shelters.

By Nguyen Trang- Translated by Huyen Huong