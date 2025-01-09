Traditional craft villages bustle with Tet preparations

This period marks the "final sprint" for villages specializing in traditional products like keo nhan (longan-shaped candy), sugarcane molasses, nem chua (fermented pork rolls), fish sauce, rice paper, agarwood incense, and cellophane noodles, as they work to meet the heightened demand for Tet. For these craft villages, Tet is the peak production season of the year.

These days, many traders are flocking to the mountainous district of Lang Chanh to place orders for keo nhan to meet Tet market demand. Despite its name, keo nhan is not made from longans but from glutinous rice, chicken eggs, and sugar. The candy is named after its resemblance to a longan fruit. While keo nhan is produced in various places, it has become a renowned specialty of Lang Chanh, branded as Chau Lang keo nhan, and has been certified as a 3-star OCOP product of Thanh Hoa Province.

Le Thi Nhai, a resident of Lang Chanh Town, shared that keo nhan is sold year-round but is most popular during Tet. It is not only loved by consumers in Thanh Hoa Province but is also distributed to markets across the country. During Tet, keo nhan is often enjoyed with tea, making it a cherished cultural tradition. The Chau Lang keo nhan Cooperative produces around 100 kilograms of candy daily using traditional methods.

At the same time, residents of the midland region in Thach Thanh District are busy preparing sugarcane molasses for the Tet market.

Thach Thanh is known as Thanh Hoa’s sugarcane hub. Previously, sugarcane molasses production primarily served local needs. However, over the past decade, Thach Thanh molasses has gained popularity and demand in markets across the country.

Tao Thi Cuc, a resident of Thach Son Commune in Thach Thanh District, explained that Thach Thanh molasses is made entirely from natural ingredients and processed using traditional methods, making it highly favored by consumers. Currently, molasses is sold at production sites for VND15,000–17,000 per kilogram. This craft has provided a stable income for many households in Thach Thanh, especially during Tet.

In addition to keo nhan and sugarcane molasses, other famous traditional products from Thanh Hoa, such as nem chua from Thanh Hoa City, Ba Lang fish sauce from Nghi Son Town, and rice paper and cellophane noodles from Nong Cong, are also being prepared in full swing to supply the Tet market.

