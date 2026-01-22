Vietnamese travelers’ destinations for Tet holiday revealed

Recently released search data indicate that domestic travel trends for the 2026 Lunar New Year holiday are becoming increasingly evident.

Phu Quoc is among the most searched destinations during the Lunar New Year holiday.

According to Booking.com, the nine-day Lunar New Year holiday in 2026 has significantly boosted searches for domestic destinations.

In the pre-holiday period, Phu Quoc continued to top the list of the most searched domestic destinations, rising three places compared with the same period last year. Familiar destinations such as Da Nang, Nha Trang, Ho Chi Minh City, Da Lat, and Hanoi have maintained their appeal thanks to diverse accommodation options, ease of travel, and suitability for short trips.

Con Dao recorded strong growth in search interest, reflecting a trend toward quieter, more contemplative getaways as travelers seek to slow down ahead of the new year.

A ceremony to raise the Neu tree (known as bamboo pole) in the Anam Cam Ranh resort in Khanh Hoa Province

As the holiday peak approaches, search demand has shifted strongly toward resort destinations and locations with cooler climates. Da Lat has emerged as the most searched destination for the 2026 Lunar New Year holiday, followed by Phu Quoc and Nha Trang. Phan Thiet and Sa Pa recorded search volumes five times higher than last year, highlighting a clear shift toward nature-based settings suited to longer family vacations.

Alongside destination trends, preparations for the Lunar New Year are well underway at five-star hotels and resorts nationwide. Many high-end properties have begun early seasonal decorations, recreating traditional Tet imagery with yellow apricot blossoms, peach blossoms, and red calligraphy banners, while also organizing symbolic rituals such as the raising of the Neu tree (bamboo pole) and lion dances to mark the start of the new year.

Visitors learn about banh chung (square glutinous rice cake) making.

Hotels are placing a strong emphasis on evoking memories of traditional Lunar New Year celebrations through cuisine and curated cultural spaces.

In addition, specially designed experiential programs for the holiday have emerged as key highlights. Five-star hotels are focusing on reunion-style Tet feasts, Lunar New Year buffets, banh chung (square glutinous rice cake) making workshops, calligraphy sessions with traditional scholars, and early-year wellness programs.

During this period, many properties are also offering promotional discounts ranging from 15 to 80 percent for accommodation bookings, valid through April 1, enabling travelers to celebrate the Lunar New Year in a more affordable yet fulfilling manner.

By Vinh Xuan - Translated by Kim Khanh