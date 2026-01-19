Travel

Night flight operations extended at six airports for Lunar New Year

Night flight operations will be extended at six domestic airports to serve the people’s travel demand during the upcoming Lunar New Year holiday and the 2026 spring festival season (Photo: VNA)

The Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam (CAAV) has decided to extend night flight operations at six domestic airports, serving the people’s travel demand during the upcoming Lunar New Year holiday and the 2026 spring festival season.

Under the document sent to the Airports Corporation of Vietnam (ACV) and the Vietnam Air Traffic Management Corporation (VATM), the night-flight operations will be implemented from February 1 to March 1.

The adjusted operating schedules will apply at Tho Xuan, Dong Hoi, Chu Lai, Phu Cat, Pleiku, and Tuy Hoa airports.

The CAAV has instructed the ACV and the VATM to coordinate with airlines and on-site service providers to ensure adequate staffing and smooth operations during the period.

