Dak Lak rescues two foreign tourists swept out by waves

Hoa Xuan Commune Police in Dak Lak Province reported that they had coordinated with professional units to successfully rescue a group of foreign tourists swept away by strong waves on January 19.

Earlier, a tour group consisting of four visitors — nationals of the United States, Germany, and Denmark — and a tour guide were sightseeing and swimming at Tien Beach (Phuoc Tan Hamlet, Hoa Xuan Commune) at around 7:40 a.m. the same day. While in the water, two tourists, identified as N.Th. (German) and V.D. (Danish), were suddenly pulled out to sea by powerful waves, becoming stranded among coastal rock crevices and sustaining injuries after being thrown against the rocks.

Immediately after receiving the emergency call, Hoa Xuan Commune Police quickly arrived at the scene and joined forces with the Fire and Rescue Police Division, Border Guard units, and other relevant agencies to carry out the rescue operation. Despite heavy surf, rugged terrain, and difficult conditions, the rescue teams succeeded in reaching the victims, extracting them from danger, providing reassurance, and transporting them to a medical center for emergency treatment.

By Mai Cuong – Translated by Thuy Doan

