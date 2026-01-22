Travel

Railway sector adds 22 trains for Lunar New Year

Vietnam Railways will operate 22 additional train services on the Hanoi–Da Nang, Hanoi–Vinh and Hanoi–Lao Cai routes during the 2026 Lunar New Year (Tet) to meet rising travel demand.

The extra services, running from February 14 to 22, will provide about 7,300 additional tickets.

Tickets are now available through official railway websites, e-wallets and banking apps. Earlier, 11 extra services were also added in the Southern region, supplying another 5,500 tickets.

1000016909-8047-8464.jpg
Passengers purchase train tickets at Hanoi Station

For the 2026 Lunar New Year, the railway sector plans to offer around 384,000 seats, up 7 percent from last year.

As of January 21, about 248,000 tickets had been sold, with online purchases accounting for 69 percent. Some peak-date services are already sold out, though tickets remain available on several routes and dates before and after the holiday.

Train fares this year are up by an average of 5-10 percent due to higher fuel and material costs and upgrades to more than 100 railcars.

By Bich Quyen- Translated by Huyen Huong

