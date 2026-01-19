Travel

Phu Quoc–Tho Chau high-speed boat service increases to six trips per week

The high-speed boat service between Phu Quoc and Tho Chau special zones in An Giang Province officially increased its frequency from four to six trips per week, starting on January 19.

According to the leaders of Superdong–Kien Giang High-Speed Ferry Joint Stock Company, the launch of the expanded service began at 10:30 a.m. on the same day, when the Superdong V ferry departed Bai Vong Port in Phu Quoc, carrying more than 250 passengers to the inland waterway port of Tho Chau Special Zone.

The vessel arrived at Tho Chau Port after approximately two and a half hours, covering a distance of more than 60 nautical miles. Ticket prices are set at VND324,000 (US$12.3) per passenger.

Chief of the Office of the People’s Committee of Tho Chau Special Zone, Tran Nguyen Khai, said that local authorities and residents were delighted by the increased frequency of the Phu Quoc–Tho Chau high-speed ferry service, which is expected to better meet travel and trade demands between Phu Quoc and the frontline island of Tho Chau.

He emphasized that local authorities will actively disseminate information to the public to ensure they are aware of the ferry schedule while guaranteeing safety and facilitating smooth departures and arrivals for passengers.

The route is operated by the Superdong V high-speed boat, a modern vessel equipped with advanced technical specifications that ensure maritime safety. The ferry has a capacity of 275 passengers, a gross tonnage of 85.00 MT, and a combined main engine output of 1,518 kW.

The Phu Quoc–Tho Chau high-speed ferry service operates once daily from Monday to Saturday.

Specifically, on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays, the ferry departs from Bai Vong Port in Phu Quoc at 10:30 a.m.; on Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Saturdays, it departs from the Tho Chau inland waterway port at 8:00 a.m.

Earlier, starting November 22, 2025, Superdong–Kien Giang High-Speed Ferry Joint Stock Company launched the Phu Quoc–Tho Chau high-speed ferry route, operating four trips per week. Specifically, services ran on Mondays and Thursdays from Phu Quoc to Tho Chau and on Tuesdays and Fridays from Tho Chau to Phu Quoc.

By Nam Khoi—Translated by Kim Khanh

