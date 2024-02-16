Tra Que vegetable village’s spring festival attracts foreign visitors

On the 7th day of the first lunar month, the local people of Tra Que vegetable village in Cam Ha Commune, Hoi An City in the central province of Quang Nam organized the Cau Bong Festival to pray for good weather and a bumper crop.

Tra Que vegetable village (Photo: SGGP)

This is also an opportunity for many international tourists to experience a day as farmers in the festive atmosphere in the 400-year-old village surrounded by the De Vong River and Tra Que lagoon, about 2.5km far from Hoi An ancient town.

According to the elderly in the village, farmers of Tra Que village used to be fishermen who were living along the Co Co River. When fishing faced many difficulties, they gradually shifted to cultivation.

They grew various types of flowers and vegetables, especially herbs such as Thai basil, garlic chives, spring onion, coriander, and more with delicious fragrance and taste that cannot be compared anywhere else.

On one occasion, a Nguyen Dynasty King visited Hoi An and enjoyed fresh herbs from the village. He then bestowed the name Tra Que instead of the old name Nhu Que, implying that the vegetables are as fragrant and pure as tea.

At the beginning of the year, the villagers hold a festival at the communal house courtyard to pay tribute to ancestors and pray for an abundant harvest. The annual festival has attracted many international visitors to learn about the local culture.

In recent years, the village has seen many travel companies organizing tours to enjoy vegetable fields and participate in some farming activities.

Visitors will have an opportunity to participate in experimental activities associated with the life of the locals; and sightseeing tours of historical and cultural relic sites related to the development of Tra Que village.

Farmers of Tra Que vegebtable village (Photo: SGGP)

Vegetable fields (Photo: SGGP)

The annual festival attracts many locals and visitors. (Photo: SGGP)

Michel, a French visitor participates in farming activities. (Photo: SGGP)

A farmer of Tra Que village introduces to foreign visitors various types of vegetables grown in the village. (Photo: SGGP)

Many travel companies organize tours to vegetable fields for visitors to participate in farming activities. (Photo: SGGP)

By Nguyen Cuong – Translated by Kim Khanh