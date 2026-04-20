Ministry urges localities to improve visitor experience to develop tourism

The Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism is urging localities to enhance tourism management and develop products based on three levels of visitor experience to meet ambitious growth targets in 2026.

The three levels of visitor experience include “visit to know,” “visit to experience” and “visit to feel,” increasing destination value, extending visitor stays and boosting tourist spending. The ministry also called for developing tourism products that enhance visitor experiences and strengthen linkages between localities and businesses.

The Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism has issued Official Dispatch No. 1942/BVHTTDL-DLQGVN, requesting local departments of culture, sports and tourism, as well as tourism authorities, to strengthen state management of tourism, particularly during the summer peak season and major holidays.

Jeep tours bring a new experience in Mui Ne.

In 2026, the tourism sector aims to welcome 25 million international visitors and serve 150 million domestic travelers, contributing significantly to economic growth. To achieve these targets, localities are required to implement nine key groups of tasks in line with government directives, including Resolution 01/NQ-CP and policies on sustainable tourism recovery and development.

A key requirement is for local authorities to proactively review and adjust tourism planning, develop strategies suited to real conditions, and effectively implement the tourism system master plan for 2021–2030 with a vision to 2045. Localities are also encouraged to step up surveys and classification of tourism resources to ensure appropriate and effective exploitation.

Bai Dai Beach in Khanh Hoa Province

During peak periods, authorities are urged to ensure service quality and maintain a healthy tourism environment. Businesses must publicly list prices and charge accordingly, preventing overcharging and price gouging. Measures must also be taken to ensure security, safety, food hygiene, fire prevention and environmental protection at tourist sites.

Inspection and supervision efforts will be intensified to promptly detect and handle violations in travel services, accommodation, transportation, tour guiding, and related activities. Localities are also required to closely monitor the situation, operate hotlines and tourist support centers effectively, and promptly address arising issues to ensure a safe, civilized and friendly tourism environment during peak seasons.

By Vinh Xuan- Translated by Huyen Huong