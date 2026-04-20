Tourism records historic first quarter as industry shifts to high-value growth

In the first quarter of 2026, Vietnam welcomed 6.76 million international arrivals, a 12.4 percent increase and the highest level ever recorded. This milestone comes amid rising transport costs and global flight disruptions, signaling a transition toward proactive management and a comprehensive restructuring of the sector.

Foreign visitors in a street in Hanoi

The industry is moving away from a traditional "visitor count" mindset, focusing instead on enhancing quality and value. Growth is no longer measured solely by quantity; instead, the sector is prioritizing expenditure, length of stay, and the ripple effects on interconnected industries.

Deputy Minister of Culture, Sports and Tourism Ho An Phong stressed that tourism is no longer a standalone industry. Each trip drives demand in aviation, transportation, retail, finance, and real estate, meaning its true value lies across the entire consumption chain. This shift is reshaping governance, with authorities moving toward data-driven management and building metrics that measure tourism’s real contribution to GDP instead of simply counting arrivals.

According to Head Nguyen Trung Khanh of the Vietnam National Authority of Tourism, growth scenarios are now being developed based on market data. This serves as a foundation for refining development strategies and revising the Tourism Law. The transition is also prompting a restructuring of tourism products. As input costs rise, competing on low prices is no longer effective. The industry is pivoting toward higher-spending segments, offering premium products such as four- to five-star resorts, MICE tourism, golf, medical services, and wellness.

Travel trends are evolving as well. Tourists are no longer satisfied with sightseeing alone but are seeking personalized, in-depth experiences. This presents an opportunity to increase value rather than volume. Growth space is also expanding, with cross-border rail, cruise, and inland waterway transport emerging as complementary channels that reduce reliance on air travel. Greater diversification is expected to make the sector more resilient to global volatility. For the 2026–2031 period, Vietnam’s tourism industry targets annual growth of 12 percent–15 percent, aiming to attract around 40 million–45 million international visitors by 2030.

Tourism targets high-value markets, expands access to drive structural shift

To achieve these goals, the sector is leveraging its existing foundation of over 4,500 international tour operators, 44,000 tour guides, and an expanding luxury accommodation system. However, the most significant change lies in market access.

Tourists take a helicopter sightseeing tour over Ho Chi Minh City. (Photo: Hoang Hung)

Nguyen Thi Hoa Mai, Deputy Director General of the National Authority of Tourism, noted that seasonal dependence and reliance on commercial flight paths have long been bottlenecks. Instead of cutting prices when airfares rise, the industry is coordinating to maintain reasonable rates while positioning Vietnam as a safe and stable destination, a factor of growing importance amid global uncertainty.

Businesses are also taking the initiative to secure guests through charter flights to mitigate seasonality. A representative from Vietluxtour shared that starting in May, one charter flight per month is expected to arrive from Poland to Ho Chi Minh City, carrying approximately 300 passengers. This model allows for better control over schedules, pricing, and steady visitor flows.

Promotion efforts are now concentrated on high-spending and long-stay markets. Alongside nearby markets, long-haul regions such as Europe, Australia, and the U.S. are being prioritized. Visa policies have become a vital lever; Vietnam has expanded visa exemptions for several European countries, extended e-visas to 90 days, and increased direct flights. As a result, many long-haul markets recorded double-digit growth in the first quarter.

Last weekend, the National Authority of Tourism held an urgent meeting with travel enterprises to accelerate promotions in the Chinese market. The launch of the "Vietnam - China Tourism Cooperation Year 2026-2027" presents an opportunity to recover Vietnam's largest visitor source. The industry is shifting toward high-end segments in this market through roadshows, international fairs, and digital marketing.

Deputy Minister Ho An Phong concluded that Vietnam's tourism is entering a phase of powerful restructuring. By integrating cultural industries deeply into tourism alongside institutional reforms and innovative development thinking, the sector aims to solidify its role as a pillar of the national economy in the coming years.

By Thu Ha - Translated by Anh Quan