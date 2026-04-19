Travel

Beach tourism continues to dominate April 30 holiday travel

SGGPO

The upcoming Reunification Day (April 30)–May Day holiday has recorded a strong surge in domestic travel demand.

According to data from Agoda, accommodation searches have surged, reflecting a growing preference for short trips that still deliver high-quality, well-rounded experiences.

Coastal destinations continue to lead domestic tourism trends, with hotspots like Vung Tau, Nha Trang, Da Nang and Phan Thiet. With hot weather arriving earlier than usual, many travelers are choosing seaside escapes for their cooler, more comfortable climates.

diem-den-ke-ga-7422-6020.jpg
Ke Ga Cape

The South- Central Coast and Central region remain key hotspots. Mui Ne attracts visitors with its diverse range of experiences, from beaches to sand dunes, especially the famous white sand dunes. Meanwhile, Nha Trang and Da Nang sustain their attractiveness with well-established infrastructure, ideal for brief trips. At the same time, Vung Tau has recorded increased search interest due to its proximity to major metropolitan areas.

20250606-101155-7366-8136.jpg
Da Nang Beach

In the North, the trend is equally evident. Quang Ninh and Hai Phong are expected to draw large crowds thanks to convenient transport links and flexible three–to four-day tour options. Meanwhile, Central destinations such as Sam Son, Hai Tien, Nghi Son and Cua Lo are entering peak season. Ahead of summer 2026, many localities have upgraded infrastructure and enhanced services to prepare for a surge in holidaymakers.

A key trend across the market is the rise of short 2–3 day trips, with travelers prioritizing personalized experiences such as spa services, culinary exploration, and family-oriented activities. This shift is driving competition in the holiday travel market away from quantity of services toward the quality of experiences.

By Vinh Xuan- Translated by Huyen Huong

Tags

April 30 holiday travel domestic travel demand coastal destinations beach tourism

Other news

SGGP Online SGGP Online 中文版 中文版 SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Epaper SGGP Epaper

©Copyright 2022 SGGP English edition

License number: 311/GP-BTTTT, Ministry of Information and Communications, July 8, 2015

Acting Editor-in-Chief: Nguyen Khac Van

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Nguyen Ngoc Anh, Pham Van Truong, Bui Thi Hong Suong, Truong Duc Nghia, Le Minh Tung

Senior Managing Editor: Nguyen Chien Dung

Office: 432-434 Nguyen Thi Minh Khai, Ban Co Ward, Ho Chi Minh City

Tel : (028) 39294068 - (028) 39294091

Fax : (028) 3.9294.083

Email SGGP English Edition : sggpnews@sggp.org.vn

Advertise with us:

(028) 39294068 sggponline@sggp.org.vn