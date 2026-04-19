Beach tourism continues to dominate April 30 holiday travel

According to data from Agoda, accommodation searches have surged, reflecting a growing preference for short trips that still deliver high-quality, well-rounded experiences.

Coastal destinations continue to lead domestic tourism trends, with hotspots like Vung Tau, Nha Trang, Da Nang and Phan Thiet. With hot weather arriving earlier than usual, many travelers are choosing seaside escapes for their cooler, more comfortable climates.

Ke Ga Cape

The South- Central Coast and Central region remain key hotspots. Mui Ne attracts visitors with its diverse range of experiences, from beaches to sand dunes, especially the famous white sand dunes. Meanwhile, Nha Trang and Da Nang sustain their attractiveness with well-established infrastructure, ideal for brief trips. At the same time, Vung Tau has recorded increased search interest due to its proximity to major metropolitan areas.

Da Nang Beach

In the North, the trend is equally evident. Quang Ninh and Hai Phong are expected to draw large crowds thanks to convenient transport links and flexible three–to four-day tour options. Meanwhile, Central destinations such as Sam Son, Hai Tien, Nghi Son and Cua Lo are entering peak season. Ahead of summer 2026, many localities have upgraded infrastructure and enhanced services to prepare for a surge in holidaymakers.

A key trend across the market is the rise of short 2–3 day trips, with travelers prioritizing personalized experiences such as spa services, culinary exploration, and family-oriented activities. This shift is driving competition in the holiday travel market away from quantity of services toward the quality of experiences.

By Vinh Xuan- Translated by Huyen Huong