Railways raises passenger and freight fares

Citing rising diesel costs, railway authorities have implemented a 3 percent increase in passenger ticket prices and a 3 percent–5 percent hike in freight rates, while assuring that tickets purchased earlier remain unaffected.

Rail fares and freight rates rise 3 percent from April 5 (Photo: SGGP/ Quoc Hung)

According to Railway Transport Joint Stock Company, the adjustment is primarily driven by sustained increases in diesel fuel prices.

Despite multiple fuel price hikes in recent months, the railway sector had sought to keep fares and freight charges stable to support passengers and businesses. However, mounting input cost pressures have made the adjustment necessary to maintain operations.

Notably, passengers who purchased tickets prior to the new pricing taking effect will retain their original fares, ensuring minimal disruption to travel plans.

The railway sector has advised passengers and freight operators to stay updated on fares, charges and train schedules through official channels.

By Quoc Hung - Translated by Anh Quan