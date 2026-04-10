Low-cost tours drive crowds to Vietnam International Travel Mart 2026

The Vietnam International Travel Mart 2026 officially opened at the ICE Hanoi International Exhibition Center on April 10, drawing large crowds of visitors and travelers.

Under the theme “Digital Transformation and Green Growth – Elevating Vietnam’s Tourism,” the event features 31 provinces and cities, along with 20 countries and territories, nearly 400 booths, and more than 600 businesses. It is expected to welcome over 80,000 visitors, making it one of the year’s major tourism promotion events.

Many visitors explore and purchase affordable tour packages at Vietnam International Travel Mart 2026.

A highlight of this year’s fair is the surge in attractively priced tour packages. Despite rising transportation costs, many companies are offering stable or discounted prices through cost optimization and service linkages.

Travel companies introduce flexible tour options to meet diverse customer needs.

At the booth of Saigontourist, 4–5 star vacation combos are being offered at competitive prices, starting from VND4.29 million (US$163) for four days and three nights at destinations such as Da Nang, Hue, Ly Son and Buon Ma Thuot. Even popular destinations like Phu Quoc and Can Tho are priced under VND5 million (US$190).

Meanwhile, Vietravel is offering discounts of up to 30 percent on domestic tours and savings of up to VND10 million (US$380) on international packages, alongside new product lines tailored to personalized and responsible travel.

Other companies such as Vietluxtour, Flamingo Redtours, and BestPrice Travel are also introducing diverse offerings, from green tourism and community-based travel to wellness-focused experiences.

In addition to tour promotions, the event hosts seminars on AI, digital transformation, and sustainable tourism, along with networking and partnership activities, reflecting a strong recovery in travel demand, driven in part by competitively priced products.

By Vinh Xuan- Translated by Huyen Huong