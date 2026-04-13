The Vietnam International Travel Mart (VITM) 2026 concluded after four days of activities, attracting more than 90,000 visitors.

Over 90,000 visitors attend Vietnam International Travel Mart 2026. (Photo: SGGP)

The event recorded impressive outcomes, reaffirming its position as one of the leading tourism promotion events in the industry.

Speaking at the closing ceremony on April 12, Vice Chairman of the Vietnam Tourism Association, Nguyen Hong Hai, stated that a key highlight of Vietnam International Travel Mart 2026 was the B2B networking program, which brought together nearly 500 buyers of tourism products, including 125 international travel companies and more than 300 Vietnamese enterprises.

The fair recorded over 25,000 business appointments, thereby laying an important foundation for market expansion and strengthening linkages within the tourism supply chain.

Visitor numbers exceeded 90,000, with approximately 15,000 promotional tours and tourism products introduced directly at the event. Total revenue from tourism product sales was estimated at over VND195 billion (US$7.4 million).

A quick survey indicated that 95 percent of enterprises achieved their set targets, while more than 92 percent expressed satisfaction with the effectiveness of the fair.

The organizers present commemorative medals and certificates to participating organizations. (Photo: SGGP)

Within the framework of the event, 18 conferences, seminars, press conferences, and promotional activities were held, strengthening connections both between businesses and between businesses and customers.

The ceremony honoring outstanding tourism enterprises in 2025 was also organized, presenting 221 awards across 19 categories to recognize 141 organizations and 80 individuals.

On digital platforms, the fair recorded more than 35 million related interactions on TikTok, demonstrating the event’s strong reach and influence in the online environment.

Numerous meetings and appointments between tourism partners are held at Vietnam International Travel Mart 2026. (Photo: SGGP)

Total revenue from tourism product sales at the event are estimated at over VND 195 billion. (Photo: SGGP)

From the perspective of businesses, many enterprises recorded positive outcomes. Vietluxtour reported that it achieved a dual objective of both increasing direct sales and expanding international cooperation across all three segments, including outbound (sending tourists abroad), domestic, and inbound (receiving visitors to Vietnam).

Revenue from short-haul Asian tours increased by approximately 15 percent, while the domestic market showed a clear trend, particularly in resort, cultural, and eco-tourism products.

A representative of Flamingo Redtours said the company held in-depth discussions with more than 50 tourism promotion agencies from both within and outside Vietnam, including those from the Republic of Korea, Japan, Malaysia, Taiwan (China), and Australia. It also worked with over 100 tourism partners, including hotels, airlines, and transportation providers.

By Vinh Xuan – Translated by Kim Khanh